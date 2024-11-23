Left Menu

BJP's Resounding Victory in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

In a significant victory, the BJP secured six out of nine assembly seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls. The Rashtriya Lok Dal also won a seat, while the Samajwadi Party claimed two. The win boosts BJP's legislative strength, underscoring its dominant political presence in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:22 IST
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demonstrated its political dominance by winning six of the nine assembly seats in the recent by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. The elections, held on November 20, saw the BJP making a strong comeback after its relatively poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

In addition to the BJP's impressive triumphs, its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), secured victory in the Meerapur seat, further consolidating their combined strength. The Samajwadi Party (SP), meanwhile, managed to retain two seats, Karhal and Sishamau.

With these results, the BJP and its allies continue to bolster their position in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The BJP now holds 251 seats, with support from allies such as RLD, Apna Dal, and others, showcasing a formidable majority against the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

