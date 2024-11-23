Left Menu

BJP Celebrates Resounding Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda for the party's overwhelming success in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Singh also expressed gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for their substantial support to the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:30 IST
BJP Celebrates Resounding Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sweeping victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Singh conveyed his appreciation through a message on platform X, highlighting the event as a testament to the country's unwavering progress toward a developed India. The triumph in these elections underscores the electorate's confidence in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Additionally, Singh extended his gratitude towards the electorate in Jharkhand for their considerable support, reinforcing the party's growing influence and voter base across regional lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024