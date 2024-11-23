BJP Celebrates Resounding Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

In a significant political development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sweeping victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Singh conveyed his appreciation through a message on platform X, highlighting the event as a testament to the country's unwavering progress toward a developed India. The triumph in these elections underscores the electorate's confidence in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Additionally, Singh extended his gratitude towards the electorate in Jharkhand for their considerable support, reinforcing the party's growing influence and voter base across regional lines.

