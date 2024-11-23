Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Shines in Wayanad: A Historic Electoral Triumph

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, made a victorious electoral debut by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a margin surpassing her brother Rahul's previous record. Her triumph marks the first time all Nehru-Gandhi family members are in Parliament. Priyanka's campaign was marked by a strong Congress and ally presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:39 IST
In a historic political win, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked her electoral debut with a resounding victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, securing a lead exceeding four lakh votes and surpassing the previous record set by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

This significant win comes as all three prominent members of the Nehru-Gandhi family—Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka—now hold seats in the Parliament. Priyanka expressed heartfelt gratitude to the constituency, emphasizing her commitment to their hopes and aspirations.

Her campaign saw strong support from the Congress camp, including top leaders and allies, in an effort to uphold the party's values and address electoral challenges amid regional adversities and national setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

