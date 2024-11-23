Priyanka Gandhi Shines in Wayanad: A Historic Electoral Triumph

In a historic political win, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked her electoral debut with a resounding victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, securing a lead exceeding four lakh votes and surpassing the previous record set by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

This significant win comes as all three prominent members of the Nehru-Gandhi family—Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka—now hold seats in the Parliament. Priyanka expressed heartfelt gratitude to the constituency, emphasizing her commitment to their hopes and aspirations.

Her campaign saw strong support from the Congress camp, including top leaders and allies, in an effort to uphold the party's values and address electoral challenges amid regional adversities and national setbacks.

