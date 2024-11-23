Priyanka Gandhi Shines in Wayanad: A Historic Electoral Triumph
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, made a victorious electoral debut by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a margin surpassing her brother Rahul's previous record. Her triumph marks the first time all Nehru-Gandhi family members are in Parliament. Priyanka's campaign was marked by a strong Congress and ally presence.
- Country:
- India
In a historic political win, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked her electoral debut with a resounding victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, securing a lead exceeding four lakh votes and surpassing the previous record set by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.
This significant win comes as all three prominent members of the Nehru-Gandhi family—Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka—now hold seats in the Parliament. Priyanka expressed heartfelt gratitude to the constituency, emphasizing her commitment to their hopes and aspirations.
Her campaign saw strong support from the Congress camp, including top leaders and allies, in an effort to uphold the party's values and address electoral challenges amid regional adversities and national setbacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Stir Spotlight Amidst Wayanad Bypolls
Tribals, OBCs hardly in big corporate houses, judiciary; PM Modi silent when I demanded caste census in Parliament, claims Rahul Gandhi.
Rajasthan BJP Aims for a Clean Sweep in Upcoming Bypolls
Political Rhetoric and Tensions Rise in West Bengal Amidst Upcoming Bypolls
Tears and Politics: A Clash of Emotions in Karnataka's Bypoll Battle