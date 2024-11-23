Modi Hails Development Triumph in Maharashtra Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the recent electoral successes in Maharashtra, viewing them as a public endorsement of development over deceit. He stated that the results exemplify the favor of voters towards stability, unity, and development.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters, Modi reflected on the defeat of divisive and dynastic politics in the region. He emphasized that Maharashtra's citizens have delivered a clear mandate against those attempting instability.

Modi criticized Congress and its allies for their attempts to divide communities. He argued that their attempts to exploit the Constitution were rejected, and that Maharashtra's election results reinforce a unified national identity.

