Razor-Edge Victory: Khalique Retains Malegaon Central

In a hotly contested race, Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique has narrowly secured the Malegaon Central assembly seat, representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Khalique scraped through with a slim win of 162 votes in a fiercely competitive election.

This victory signifies a dramatic shift from Khalique's previous commanding lead in the 2019 elections, where he won by over one lakh votes. The current election saw Khalique garnering 1,09,653 votes, barely edging out Asif Shaikh Rasheed of the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra party, who managed to collect 1,09,491 votes.

Despite facing strong opposition in a Muslim-dominated constituency and witnessing changing political tides, Khalique's win this year marks his third term as an MLA. His political resilience is underscored by his return to the assembly in 2019 under the AIMIM after a setback in the 2014 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)