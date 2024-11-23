Mahayuti's Unprecedented Victory: A Triumph for the Common Man

In a historic turn, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has clinched an overwhelming victory, securing more than 233 seats in the assembly elections. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence in their ability to form a government but described the win as unprecedented, underscoring the people's trust in Mahayuti.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the win a 'record-breaking victory' amid celebrations alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The alliance defeated opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which led in just 48 seats. Mahayuti leaders celebrated by exchanging sweets, reflecting their preparedness to lead once again.

In a symbolic nod to populism, Shinde redefined the role of Chief Minister as representing the 'common man'. He acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and affirmed a focus on women, children, and farmers. Deputy CM Fadnavis noted the increased responsibility that accompanies the trust shown by the people of Maharashtra, vowing to match their expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)