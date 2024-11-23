Historic Upset: Rashtriya Lok Dal Celebrates Victory in Meerapur Bypolls

The Rashtriya Lok Dal, on the heels of an election triumph, has described the victory of its candidate Mithilesh Pal in the Meerapur assembly seat as 'historic' and 'emphatic.'

Party spokespersons emphasized the significance of this win, attributing it to the renewed faith of Meerapur's residents in Jayant Chaudhary's leadership. Against the backdrop of a strong campaign by the NDA, this win resonates deeply within Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.

The Election Commission reported that Mithilesh Pal secured 84,304 votes, surpassing her Samajwadi Party rival by 30,796 votes. The bypoll was necessitated following Chandan Chauhan's move to the Lok Sabha, marking yet another chapter in RLD's growing political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)