Left Menu

Mahayuti Candidates Achieve Record Victory Margins in Indian Elections

Fifteen candidates from the Mahayuti alliance secured victory with a margin of over 1 lakh votes, including CM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Eight are from BJP, four from NCP, and three from Shinde's Shiv Sena. The opposition tried but couldn't match these margins, aiming only up to 90,000 votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:04 IST
Mahayuti Candidates Achieve Record Victory Margins in Indian Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping victory, fifteen candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance have crossed the 1-lakh vote margin in the recent elections, marking a significant political milestone.

Key figures among these candidates include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Ajit Pawar, both of whom emerged victorious in their respective constituencies. The candidates breaking this threshold comprise eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), four from the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar, and three from Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Despite their efforts, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi failed to secure such substantial margins, with their closest attempts reaching a 90,000 vote margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024