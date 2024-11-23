Mahayuti Candidates Achieve Record Victory Margins in Indian Elections

In a sweeping victory, fifteen candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance have crossed the 1-lakh vote margin in the recent elections, marking a significant political milestone.

Key figures among these candidates include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Ajit Pawar, both of whom emerged victorious in their respective constituencies. The candidates breaking this threshold comprise eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), four from the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar, and three from Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Despite their efforts, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi failed to secure such substantial margins, with their closest attempts reaching a 90,000 vote margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)