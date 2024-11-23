Left Menu

Fadnavis Credits Mahayuti's Win to Public Backlash Against Opposition

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that personal attacks by Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi led to their defeat in state elections. Fadnavis stated the BJP-Mahayuti coalition's strong performance, with support from Vidarbha and Nagpur districts, was a result of public disapproval of Opposition's tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:13 IST
Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the opposition's personal attacks on him and his party, BJP, led to their downfall in the state assembly elections. The ruling BJP-Mahayuti coalition clinched at least 130 seats, marking its best-ever performance.

Fadnavis highlighted the significant support from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and Nagpur district, countering opposition claims of an impending defeat in these areas. Triumphant in retaining his Nagpur South West seat by over 39,000 votes, Fadnavis emphasized the electorate's displeasure with the Opposition's language and tactics.

Commenting on the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Fadnavis acknowledged RSS as the 'mother organization' and credited it, along with other nationalist groups, for dismantling the anarchist narrative against the ruling coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

