Fadnavis Credits Mahayuti's Win to Public Backlash Against Opposition
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that personal attacks by Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi led to their defeat in state elections. Fadnavis stated the BJP-Mahayuti coalition's strong performance, with support from Vidarbha and Nagpur districts, was a result of public disapproval of Opposition's tactics.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the opposition's personal attacks on him and his party, BJP, led to their downfall in the state assembly elections. The ruling BJP-Mahayuti coalition clinched at least 130 seats, marking its best-ever performance.
Fadnavis highlighted the significant support from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and Nagpur district, countering opposition claims of an impending defeat in these areas. Triumphant in retaining his Nagpur South West seat by over 39,000 votes, Fadnavis emphasized the electorate's displeasure with the Opposition's language and tactics.
Commenting on the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Fadnavis acknowledged RSS as the 'mother organization' and credited it, along with other nationalist groups, for dismantling the anarchist narrative against the ruling coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Mahayuti
- BJP
- Opposition
- Vidarbha
- Nagpur
- State Elections
- RSS
- Coalition
ALSO READ
German Opposition Slams Chancellor's Delay in Confidence Vote
PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Champions Mahayuti's Achievements in Dhule
Ajit Pawar Dismisses Opposition's Constitutional Change Claims Amid Election Rally
Maharashtra needs good government to bring it back on the path of development: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Nagpur.
Stalin Defends Karunanidhi Legacy, Criticizes Opposition Leader