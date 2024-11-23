BSP Faces Electoral Woes: 'Vote Katva' Controversy Arises

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) faced a disastrous outcome in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, unable to win a single seat. In stark contrast to previous performances, BSP candidates often lagged behind, securing third positions in several constituencies, and dropping to fifth in others, trailing even behind Azad Samaj Party and AIMIM candidates.

This disappointing performance has led to allegations that the BSP acted as a 'vote katva,' meaning it inadvertently helped the BJP by dividing the votes of the Samajwadi Party (SP). SP spokesperson Deepak Ranjan accused the BSP of being the BJP's 'B-team,' a claim the BSP has denied. Despite the poor showing, the BSP remains optimistic about their future in the 2027 UP Assembly elections.

Vishwanath Pal, BSP's UP unit chief, acknowledged the setback and emphasized the party's intention to analyze their shortcomings. He noted that senior BSP leaders, including Mayawati, were absent from campaigning, possibly affecting morale. Pal assured that the BSP is gearing up for future elections with renewed vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)