Narrow Wins Define Maharashtra Assembly Polls

In the Maharashtra assembly elections, several candidates won by slim margins. AIMIM's Mufti Mohammad Ismail won in Malegaon Central by 162 votes, while Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole secured Sakoli by 208 votes. Other close races included BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP candidates with narrow victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra assembly elections saw several candidates winning by narrow margins, highlighting intense electoral battles across the state.

In Malegaon Central, AIMIM's Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique narrowly defeated Asif Shaikh Rasheed by just 162 votes. Similarly, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole won in Sakoli against BJP's Avinash Brahmankar by 208 votes.

Other close contests included BJP's Manda Mhatre's victory in Belapur by 377 votes and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad's win in Buldhana by 841 votes. Rohit Pawar and Dilip Walse Patil also retained their seats with slim margins for NCP.

