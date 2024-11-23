Shiv Sena Under Shinde Triumphs in Maharashtra: A Political Power Shift
The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde has outperformed the rival Uddhav Thackeray's Sena in the Maharashtra polls, securing 57 seats. The Election Commission endorsed Shinde's leadership, granting him the party name and symbol, post his 2022 rebellion. The BJP-led alliance holds firm control in the state.
In a dramatic election outcome, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena decisively defeated its rival faction, spearheaded by Uddhav Thackeray, across 36 constituencies in Maharashtra. Shinde's Sena secured 57 out of the 81 seats contested, reaffirming its dominance since the split initiated in June 2022.
The political landscape shifted when Shinde, aligning with the BJP, took on a gamble that ultimately paid off. The Election Commission's endorsement of Shinde, including the retention of the coveted 'bow-and-arrow' symbol, fortified his leadership position. Many incumbent MLAs stayed loyal to Shinde, actively contributing to his success.
In contrast, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) managed only 20 seats despite fielding 95 candidates. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition maintained its grip over Maharashtra, collectively winning an impressive 230 out of 288 total assembly seats, further marginalizing the Congress-led opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
