Trump Nominates Rollins for Agriculture Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has made a pivotal move by nominating Brooke Rollins, a former White House aide, as his agriculture secretary.

Rollins, currently at the helm of the America First Policy Institute, held a prominent role in Trump's office of American innovation during his initial term.

Her nomination awaits confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate, after which she would replace the current agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack. The position involves managing an expansive portfolio, including farming, forestry, ranching, and food quality policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)