Trump Nominates Rollins for Agriculture Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of former White House aide Brooke Rollins as the agriculture secretary. Rollins, who previously led the office of American innovation, will need Senate confirmation. She will succeed Tom Vilsack, overseeing farming, forestry, and nutrition policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 03:02 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has made a pivotal move by nominating Brooke Rollins, a former White House aide, as his agriculture secretary.

Rollins, currently at the helm of the America First Policy Institute, held a prominent role in Trump's office of American innovation during his initial term.

Her nomination awaits confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate, after which she would replace the current agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack. The position involves managing an expansive portfolio, including farming, forestry, ranching, and food quality policies.

