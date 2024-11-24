Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Ajit Pawar's NCP Triumphs Over Sharad Pawar's Faction

In a significant political showdown in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured a decisive victory over the rival NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, winning 41 out of 59 contested seats. The intra-family rivalry has been at the forefront, with notable defeats for Sharad Pawar's endorsed candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:38 IST
The Maharashtra assembly elections witnessed a significant political face-off between two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Ajit Pawar's faction, representing the ruling Mahayuti alliance, emerged victorious, claiming 41 of the 59 seats it contested, as announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

Sharad Pawar's NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) managed to secure only six seats, despite fielding 86 candidates. This intra-family competition further strained relations, with Ajit Pawar defeating his nephew, endorsed by Sharad Pawar, in a critical family stronghold.

The victory was underscored by prominent intra-party and familial contests across various constituencies, with Ajit Pawar securing significant wins in key areas. The results suggest a shift in voter preference, as Sharad Pawar's appeal to reject Ajit Pawar's 'traitors' was largely ignored.

