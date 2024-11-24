Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes Voting Irregularities in UP Bypolls

BSP chief Mayawati accused the Election Commission of failing to prevent voting irregularities in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls. She declared her party's boycott of future by-elections until measures are enforced to stop fake voting, highlighting concerns over misuse of EVMs and its threat to democracy.

BSP chief Mayawati has expressed serious concerns over the integrity of the recent bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that irregularities in voting were rampant.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati criticized the Electoral Commission, demanding strict action against what she described as 'fake voting' via electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The former UP chief minister announced her party's decision to boycott future by-elections unless effective measures are taken, citing the recent poll outcomes as alarming for Indian democracy.

