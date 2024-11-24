Mayawati Criticizes Voting Irregularities in UP Bypolls

BSP chief Mayawati has expressed serious concerns over the integrity of the recent bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that irregularities in voting were rampant.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati criticized the Electoral Commission, demanding strict action against what she described as 'fake voting' via electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The former UP chief minister announced her party's decision to boycott future by-elections unless effective measures are taken, citing the recent poll outcomes as alarming for Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)