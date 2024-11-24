Ajit Pawar Takes Helm as NCP Legislative Leader
Ajit Pawar was elected as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party in the legislative assembly. Sunit Tatkare chaired the meeting, where Anil Patil was reappointed as chief whip. The NCP, along with BJP and Shiv Sena, secured a dominant performance in the state assembly elections.
Ajit Pawar has been elected as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the legislative assembly, following a decisive meeting held on Sunday. Sunit Tatkare, party state president and Lok Sabha MP, chaired the gathering where Pawar's leadership was unanimously endorsed.
Anil Patil, a close associate, has been reappointed as the chief whip. His responsibilities will include ensuring legislators' attendance and facilitating their participation in discussions during sessions.
In a significant electoral showing, the NCP, in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, captured 233 out of 288 assembly seats. The party notably won 41 of the 59 contested seats, successfully defeating the rival NCP (SP) faction in 29 of them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
