Opposition Cries Foul Over Alleged Goa Job Scam

Opposition parties in Goa have accused the BJP-led government of targeting them in an alleged job scam, claiming police surveillance on their leaders is part of an intimidation tactic. Leaders made the allegations in a joint press conference, demanding accountability from the government.

Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira, AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar, and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai presented CCTV evidence purportedly showing police at Sardesai's farmhouse. They linked the scam to the notorious Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting a pattern of alleged corruption.

The group pressed for a judicial inquiry, questioning the BJP's resistance to transparent investigation. They also criticized the prohibition on protests, viewing it as a shocking infringement on democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)