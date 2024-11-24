SAD Requests Election Rescheduling to Honor Sikh Martyrdom Fortnight
The Shiromani Akali Dal requested the Punjab government to avoid scheduling civic body elections between December 15 and 31 during the Sikh martyrdom fortnight. The period commemorates sacrifices by Guru Gobind Singh's sons, drawing millions to religious sites. Holding elections then could disturb peace and hurt religious sentiments.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has called on the Punjab government to refrain from scheduling civic body elections from December 15 to 31, during the martyrdom fortnight honoring Guru Gobind Singh's sons.
SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema stated that proceeding with elections in this period, steeped in historic and religious significance, could upset the somber and peaceful environment and offend the sentiments of millions visiting religious sites.
The elections are planned for municipal corporations across Punjab, but the SAD hopes authorities consider the public's sentiments before finalizing dates.
