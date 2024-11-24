Left Menu

SAD Requests Election Rescheduling to Honor Sikh Martyrdom Fortnight

The Shiromani Akali Dal requested the Punjab government to avoid scheduling civic body elections between December 15 and 31 during the Sikh martyrdom fortnight. The period commemorates sacrifices by Guru Gobind Singh's sons, drawing millions to religious sites. Holding elections then could disturb peace and hurt religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:10 IST
SAD Requests Election Rescheduling to Honor Sikh Martyrdom Fortnight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has called on the Punjab government to refrain from scheduling civic body elections from December 15 to 31, during the martyrdom fortnight honoring Guru Gobind Singh's sons.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema stated that proceeding with elections in this period, steeped in historic and religious significance, could upset the somber and peaceful environment and offend the sentiments of millions visiting religious sites.

The elections are planned for municipal corporations across Punjab, but the SAD hopes authorities consider the public's sentiments before finalizing dates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024