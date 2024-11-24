Left Menu

Kejriwal Pledges New Delhi Sports University Amid Election Countdown

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, emphasized his government's achievements and vowed to complete ongoing projects if re-elected in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. At a wrestling event in Mundka, he announced plans for India's largest sports university and expressed readiness to face challenges for Delhi's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:15 IST
Kejriwal Pledges New Delhi Sports University Amid Election Countdown
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday touted his administration's accomplishments and committed to completing ongoing projects if re-elected in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at a wrestling gathering in Karala village, Mundka, Kejriwal announced plans to construct India's largest sports university, estimated at Rs 2,100 crore, showcasing Delhi's progress toward becoming a sports excellence hub.

Despite obstacles, the former Delhi chief minister declared his willingness to face challenges, including potential imprisonment, with the support of Delhi voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024