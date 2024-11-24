Kejriwal Pledges New Delhi Sports University Amid Election Countdown

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday touted his administration's accomplishments and committed to completing ongoing projects if re-elected in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at a wrestling gathering in Karala village, Mundka, Kejriwal announced plans to construct India's largest sports university, estimated at Rs 2,100 crore, showcasing Delhi's progress toward becoming a sports excellence hub.

Despite obstacles, the former Delhi chief minister declared his willingness to face challenges, including potential imprisonment, with the support of Delhi voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)