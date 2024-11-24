Kejriwal Pledges New Delhi Sports University Amid Election Countdown
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, emphasized his government's achievements and vowed to complete ongoing projects if re-elected in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. At a wrestling event in Mundka, he announced plans for India's largest sports university and expressed readiness to face challenges for Delhi's progress.
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday touted his administration's accomplishments and committed to completing ongoing projects if re-elected in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Speaking at a wrestling gathering in Karala village, Mundka, Kejriwal announced plans to construct India's largest sports university, estimated at Rs 2,100 crore, showcasing Delhi's progress toward becoming a sports excellence hub.
Despite obstacles, the former Delhi chief minister declared his willingness to face challenges, including potential imprisonment, with the support of Delhi voters.
