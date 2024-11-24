Left Menu

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Collapse: A Triumph for Mahayuti

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut spoke in Delhi after the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, likening the opposition's failure to disrespecting women. She highlighted past tensions with the MVA government and lauded PM Modi's leadership. The Mahayuti retained 230 seats, defeating the MVA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Mahayuti alliance's commanding victory over the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut did not shy away from expressing her thoughts. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Sunday, Ranaut compared the opposition to 'daitya' or demons, attributing their defeat to a failure to respect women.

Ranaut, known for her vocal persona, had previously clashed with then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government, especially following the demolition of her Bandra bungalow in 2020. Reflecting on this, she remarked that those who disrespect women cannot find success. The Mahayuti's win, securing 230 out of 288 seats, starkly contrasted the MVA's disappointing performance, managing only 46 seats.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Ranaut described him as a figure destined for India's salvation. Her admiration for Modi was echoed by her observations during the election campaign, where she noted widespread support for the Prime Minister. Observing the political landscape, Ranaut commented on the BJP's marketable appeal compared to the Congress, which she described as losing public trust.

