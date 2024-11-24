Left Menu

Trump's Cabinet Choices: A Controversial Tapestry

President-elect Donald Trump is forming his new cabinet with various controversial figures. This selection includes Jay Bhattacharya for NIH director, Richard Grenell potentially for Ukraine envoy, Donald Trump Jr.'s influence, Russ Vought for budget office, and others. These appointments reflect Trump's focus on loyalty and his reform agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:27 IST
In a whirlwind of high-stakes appointments, President-elect Donald Trump is assembling his cabinet, drawing attention for its controversial lineup. Notably, the list includes Jay Bhattacharya for NIH director and Richard Grenell as a potential envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Washington Post reported Jay Bhattacharya's meeting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has positioned him as a frontrunner for leading the NIH, emphasizing ideas to revamp the institution. Meanwhile, sources say Grenell could play a crucial role in Trump's future foreign policy, especially regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Donald Trump Jr. emerges as a key influencer in this transition, prioritizing loyalty in appointing senior officials. Also on Trump's roster are Russ Vought for the budget office, promising an overhaul of governmental regulations, and Brooke Rollins for agriculture secretary, tasked with safeguarding American farmers. Each pick underlines Trump's ambitious reforms and governance style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

