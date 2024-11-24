Assam CM Emphasizes Constitutional Duty in Jharkhand After BJP's Defeat
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the BJP's defeat in Jharkhand, highlighting that he never claimed victory for the party. He urged the JMM-led alliance to address the issue of infiltration as part of their constitutional duty. Sarma also encouraged BJP's elected candidates to raise the issue in the assembly.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the BJP's electoral defeat in Jharkhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified his stance, asserting he never anticipated a victory for his party in the state elections. Sarma, who was BJP's co-in-charge for Jharkhand, emphasized the demanding political climate the party faced.
Addressing media, Sarma stressed the necessity for the victorious JMM-led alliance to fulfill its constitutional responsibility by addressing infiltration issues within Jharkhand. He urged the government to identify and address the demographic changes infiltrators could cause.
Sarma also called on the elected BJP representatives to perform their opposition duties effectively, ensuring the issue of infiltration remains a focal point in the assembly discussions. Reflecting on the campaign, Sarma expressed gratitude, stating that setbacks serve as learning opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
