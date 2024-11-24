Left Menu

Hemant Soren's Literary Request: Books Over Bouquets

Hemant Soren, leader of the JMM, urged well-wishers to gift him books instead of flower bouquets after securing his second consecutive term as Jharkhand's Chief Minister. Despite challenges from the BJP-led NDA, Soren's alliance won a decisive victory. He expressed gratitude for book gifts that enriched his time in jail.

Updated: 24-11-2024 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren has made a heartfelt request to his supporters following his recent electoral win. Expressing gratitude for the well-wishes pouring in from across the country, Soren urged those visiting him to bring books as gifts instead of flower bouquets.

Soren, whose JMM-led alliance has successfully claimed a second consecutive term by securing 56 of the 81 assembly seats, reminded people of a similar request he made in 2019. The BJP-led NDA's significant campaign effort only garnered 24 seats, underscoring Soren's political dominance in the state.

Speaking on social media platform X, Soren emphasized the value of books gifted to him during his time in jail. As he prepares to take the oath as Chief Minister on November 28, he continues to serve as the acting CM, sharing his appreciation for the intellectual gifts that enriched his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

