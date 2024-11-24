Left Menu

Opposition Gears Up for Winter Session: A Unified Stand

Opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet to plan their approach for the upcoming winter parliamentary session. The meeting, aimed at addressing issues like Adani's indictment, Manipur violence, and price rise, highlights the political climate post Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results.

  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from various opposition parties within the INDIA bloc are scheduled to convene Monday morning to draft a unified strategy for the forthcoming winter session of parliament.

The gathering, anticipated to take place at 10 AM in the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, is set to include prominent figures such as Lok Sabha's opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi.

The opposition aims to challenge the government on several fronts, including the Adani Group's controversial involvement in a US bribery case, escalating violence in Manipur, and the ongoing issue of price rise, while also reacting to recent state election outcomes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

