Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Trade Strikes Amid Ceasefire Efforts

Hezbollah launched a barrage of at least 185 rockets into Israel on Sunday, marking the heaviest attack by the group in recent days. This move comes in retaliation to Israel's deadly strikes in Beirut, as efforts for a ceasefire persist amid escalating tensions.

An Israeli strike on a Lebanese army center resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries to eighteen others. Israel's military, while expressing regret, stated the strike occurred in an area of combat against Hezbollah and is currently under review.

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, criticized the Israeli strike, labeling it as a violent obstruction to ongoing US-led ceasefire negotiations.

