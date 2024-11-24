Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Trade Strikes Amid Ceasefire Efforts

Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage of rockets into Israel, wounding seven, following Israeli strikes in Beirut. As ceasefire efforts continue, Israeli strikes have killed 40 Lebanese troops. Tensions intensified after Hezbollah fired rockets post-Hamas attack on Israel, escalating to open conflict. Diplomatic pressure mounts for a truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah launched a barrage of at least 185 rockets into Israel on Sunday, marking the heaviest attack by the group in recent days. This move comes in retaliation to Israel's deadly strikes in Beirut, as efforts for a ceasefire persist amid escalating tensions.

An Israeli strike on a Lebanese army center resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries to eighteen others. Israel's military, while expressing regret, stated the strike occurred in an area of combat against Hezbollah and is currently under review.

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, criticized the Israeli strike, labeling it as a violent obstruction to ongoing US-led ceasefire negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

