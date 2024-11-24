Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Trade Strikes Amid Ceasefire Efforts
Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage of rockets into Israel, wounding seven, following Israeli strikes in Beirut. As ceasefire efforts continue, Israeli strikes have killed 40 Lebanese troops. Tensions intensified after Hezbollah fired rockets post-Hamas attack on Israel, escalating to open conflict. Diplomatic pressure mounts for a truce.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Hezbollah launched a barrage of at least 185 rockets into Israel on Sunday, marking the heaviest attack by the group in recent days. This move comes in retaliation to Israel's deadly strikes in Beirut, as efforts for a ceasefire persist amid escalating tensions.
An Israeli strike on a Lebanese army center resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries to eighteen others. Israel's military, while expressing regret, stated the strike occurred in an area of combat against Hezbollah and is currently under review.
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, criticized the Israeli strike, labeling it as a violent obstruction to ongoing US-led ceasefire negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Blast Strikes Quetta Railway Station
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blast at Quetta Railway Station
Tragedy Strikes on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Drunk Driving Claims Five Lives
Tragedy Strikes Quetta: Deadly Blast Claims Lives at Railway Station
Tragedy Strikes as Chemical Leak Sparks Deadly Fire in Gujarat