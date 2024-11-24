Mayawati Alleges Voting Irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

BSP chief Mayawati has alleged voting irregularities in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, asserting that her party will refrain from contesting future by-elections until the Election Commission addresses fake voting.

She also accused Yogi Adityanath's state government of inciting violence in Sambhal during a mosque survey.

Despite fielding candidates across all nine Assembly seats on November 20, the BSP was pushed to third or lower positions in all, exacerbating criticism as a 'vote cutter' potentially aiding BJP victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)