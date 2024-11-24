Mayawati Alleges Voting Irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
BSP chief Mayawati criticized voting irregularities in Uttar Pradesh bypolls and announced the party won't contest future by-elections until preventive measures against fake voting are implemented. She attributed the electoral violence in Sambhal to the Yogi Adityanath-led government and discussed broader political maneuvers against the BSP.
BSP chief Mayawati has alleged voting irregularities in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, asserting that her party will refrain from contesting future by-elections until the Election Commission addresses fake voting.
She also accused Yogi Adityanath's state government of inciting violence in Sambhal during a mosque survey.
Despite fielding candidates across all nine Assembly seats on November 20, the BSP was pushed to third or lower positions in all, exacerbating criticism as a 'vote cutter' potentially aiding BJP victories.
