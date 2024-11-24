Left Menu

Mayawati Alleges Voting Irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

BSP chief Mayawati criticized voting irregularities in Uttar Pradesh bypolls and announced the party won't contest future by-elections until preventive measures against fake voting are implemented. She attributed the electoral violence in Sambhal to the Yogi Adityanath-led government and discussed broader political maneuvers against the BSP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:42 IST
Mayawati Alleges Voting Irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati has alleged voting irregularities in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, asserting that her party will refrain from contesting future by-elections until the Election Commission addresses fake voting.

She also accused Yogi Adityanath's state government of inciting violence in Sambhal during a mosque survey.

Despite fielding candidates across all nine Assembly seats on November 20, the BSP was pushed to third or lower positions in all, exacerbating criticism as a 'vote cutter' potentially aiding BJP victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024