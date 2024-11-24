Left Menu

Post-Election Strategy: Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan's Meeting in Karad

Sharad Pawar of the NCP (SP) met with senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan in Karad, Maharashtra. The meeting followed the MVA's defeat in state assembly elections. They discussed strategies post-election, including grassroots strengthening for future polls. Balasaheb Patil attended the meeting, highlighting collaboration against the winning Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 23:38 IST
Post-Election Strategy: Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan's Meeting in Karad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar convened with senior Congress figure Prithviraj Chavan in Karad city, Maharashtra, following the Maha Vikas Aghadi's electoral defeat.

The meeting, observed on the eve of the late YB Chavan's death anniversary, focused on dissecting the recent poll results, which saw former chief minister Chavan lose his seat to BJP's Atul Bhosale.

Chavan emphasized the need for the Congress to assemble its leaders and newly-elected MLAs to strategize, citing the absence of a strong opposition in the legislature as a catalyst for grassroots campaigning and preparation for upcoming local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024