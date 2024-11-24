Post-Election Strategy: Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan's Meeting in Karad

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar convened with senior Congress figure Prithviraj Chavan in Karad city, Maharashtra, following the Maha Vikas Aghadi's electoral defeat.

The meeting, observed on the eve of the late YB Chavan's death anniversary, focused on dissecting the recent poll results, which saw former chief minister Chavan lose his seat to BJP's Atul Bhosale.

Chavan emphasized the need for the Congress to assemble its leaders and newly-elected MLAs to strategize, citing the absence of a strong opposition in the legislature as a catalyst for grassroots campaigning and preparation for upcoming local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)