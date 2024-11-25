Congress Reshuffles Leadership Ahead of Delhi Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, the Congress party has appointed Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Delhi. This decision replaces Deepak Babaria, reflecting the party's push to reinvigorate its approach ahead of the critical polls.

Furthermore, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has announced the formation of a three-member screening committee to oversee election preparations. The committee will be chaired by veteran Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan, with Imran Masood and Pradeep Narwal serving as members, signifying a concerted effort to shape a winning strategy.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor, accused rival parties of duplicating AAP's previously criticized 'freebie schemes' in a bid to garner votes. Kejriwal extolled AAP's decade-long governance achievements in Delhi, citing free utilities and advancements in education and infrastructure as milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)