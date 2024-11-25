Left Menu

Congress Reshuffles Leadership Ahead of Delhi Elections

Congress has appointed Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as AICC in-charge for Delhi, replacing Deepak Babaria. A three-member screening committee for the upcoming elections has also been formed. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal criticized opposition parties for adopting AAP's criticized 'freebie schemes' as an election strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:11 IST
Congress Reshuffles Leadership Ahead of Delhi Elections
AICC In-charge Delhi Pradesh Congress Qazi Nizamuddin with Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/@qazinizamuddin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, the Congress party has appointed Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Delhi. This decision replaces Deepak Babaria, reflecting the party's push to reinvigorate its approach ahead of the critical polls.

Furthermore, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has announced the formation of a three-member screening committee to oversee election preparations. The committee will be chaired by veteran Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan, with Imran Masood and Pradeep Narwal serving as members, signifying a concerted effort to shape a winning strategy.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor, accused rival parties of duplicating AAP's previously criticized 'freebie schemes' in a bid to garner votes. Kejriwal extolled AAP's decade-long governance achievements in Delhi, citing free utilities and advancements in education and infrastructure as milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024