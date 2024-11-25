Congress Reshuffles Leadership Ahead of Delhi Elections
Congress has appointed Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as AICC in-charge for Delhi, replacing Deepak Babaria. A three-member screening committee for the upcoming elections has also been formed. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal criticized opposition parties for adopting AAP's criticized 'freebie schemes' as an election strategy.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, the Congress party has appointed Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Delhi. This decision replaces Deepak Babaria, reflecting the party's push to reinvigorate its approach ahead of the critical polls.
Furthermore, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has announced the formation of a three-member screening committee to oversee election preparations. The committee will be chaired by veteran Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan, with Imran Masood and Pradeep Narwal serving as members, signifying a concerted effort to shape a winning strategy.
Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor, accused rival parties of duplicating AAP's previously criticized 'freebie schemes' in a bid to garner votes. Kejriwal extolled AAP's decade-long governance achievements in Delhi, citing free utilities and advancements in education and infrastructure as milestones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Delhi Minister Harsharan Singh Balli Rejoins BJP Amid AAP-BJP Tensions
Political Shifts: Congress Veteran Joins AAP, Ex-MLA Moves to BJP
Political Duel in Delhi: AAP and BJP Clash Over Rising Crime Concerns
Congress Veteran Mateen Ahmed Joins AAP as Harsharan Balli Returns to BJP
Former AAP Councillor Joins BJP, Shifts Political Allegiance