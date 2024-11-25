Left Menu

Syriza Elects New Leader Amid Declining Support

Syriza, Greece's former ruling party, has elected Sokratis Famellos as its new leader following internal challenges and waning popularity. Famellos narrowly defeated Pavlos Polakis to avoid a runoff. Syriza, once in government, now struggles as support dwindles and it ceded its main opposition status to PASOK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:38 IST
Syriza, the left-wing party once at the helm of Greece's government, has announced Sokratis Famellos as its newly elected leader, marking a crucial shift following a year of internal challenges and fading public support.

Famellos, aged 58, emerged victorious over rival Pavlos Polakis and two other contenders in an election that was open to all party members and sympathizers. The results revealed Famellos was just short of the 50 percent plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff. However, Polakis conceded with approximately 43 percent.

Once formidable in Greek politics, Syriza obtained over 35 percent of the vote in 2015. It witnessed a drop to 31 percent in 2019 and just 14 percent in the recent European elections. The party's support has decreased to single digits, and its main opposition status has shifted in favor of the socialist PASOK.

