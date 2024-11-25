Political Tensions Surge as Imran Khan's PTI Resumes March to Islamabad
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf resumed its march to Islamabad amid strong government resistance. With the former prime minister incarcerated, his party protests against what they claim are stolen mandates and unjust arrests. PTI faces legal hurdles and barricades, amid visits by international delegations.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), reignited its planned march toward the capital, Islamabad, on Monday. The march, led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, proceeded despite significant governmental resistance and legal obstacles.
The protestors claim the government has stolen mandates and unjustly arrested PTI supporters. Authorities have banned rallies and blocked routes with shipping containers, but the PTI members have persisted, attempting to remove barriers and continue their journey.
As tensions rise, the government cites security concerns, especially amid an official visit from a Belarusian delegation. Arrests have been made, with PTI alleging a conspiracy to disrupt their protests. The escalating situation remains volatile as PTI leaders vow to continue until Khan's release.
