Maharashtra's Political Chess: Power Plays and Family Feuds

Maharashtra is witnessing a significant political shift as discussions continue among the Mahayuti partners to finalize a new government formation. The alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, recently secured a resounding victory in the state assembly polls, bagging 230 out of 288 seats.

A key factor in this electoral success has been the Ladki Bahin scheme, which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar acknowledges as a major contributor. Pawar's comments come amidst speculation about the future leadership dynamics with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis emerging as a notable candidate for the top post.

Internal party dynamics have also surfaced, with members from the same families running against each other in several constituencies. Pawar expressed frustration over the persistent inquiry about these familial contests, emphasizing that they were strategic decisions driven by political necessity.

