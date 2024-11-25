Sambhal Unrest: Politics of Division and Demand for Justice
The recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, led to four deaths following protests against a mosque survey. Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP of fostering Hindu-Muslim rifts. He calls for Supreme Court intervention and urges peace and unity. Prohibitory orders and internet suspension followed the unrest.
- Country:
- India
Violence erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in four deaths amid protests against a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Tensions had been high since a petition alleged the presence of a temple at the site, sparking unrest among local communities.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi openly criticized the BJP's handling of the situation, accusing the party of exacerbating divisions between Hindu and Muslim communities. He called upon the Supreme Court to step in and resolve the matter judiciously.
The district administration responded by imposing prohibitory orders and suspending internet services. Schools were closed, and entry restrictions were enforced following the clashes, as efforts to restore peace and harmony continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sambhal
- violence
- mosque survey
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- Hindu-Muslim
- rifts
- protests
- Supreme Court
- peace
ALSO READ
Union minister Amit Shah releases BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, in Mumbai.
Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s promises insult ideology and promote appeasement: Amit Shah after releasing BJP manifesto in Mumbai.
BJP poll manifesto for Maharashtra assembly polls is roadmap for making Viksit Maharashtra for Viksit Bharat: Devendra Fadnavis.
BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls reflects aspirations of people of the state: Amit Shah.
Amit Shah Criticizes MVA and Unveils BJP's Vision for Maharashtra