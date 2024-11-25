Sambhal Unrest: Politics of Division and Demand for Justice

Violence erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in four deaths amid protests against a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Tensions had been high since a petition alleged the presence of a temple at the site, sparking unrest among local communities.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi openly criticized the BJP's handling of the situation, accusing the party of exacerbating divisions between Hindu and Muslim communities. He called upon the Supreme Court to step in and resolve the matter judiciously.

The district administration responded by imposing prohibitory orders and suspending internet services. Schools were closed, and entry restrictions were enforced following the clashes, as efforts to restore peace and harmony continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)