EVM Hacking Allegations Stir Controversy in Maharashtra Elections

In the aftermath of the Mahayuti coalition's sweeping success in the 2024 general assembly elections in Maharashtra, Congress leaders have alleged a conspiracy involving the hacking of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Despite the allegations, Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has emphasized the need for evidence before proceeding further. Sule indicated she plans to discuss the issue with Congress leaders and address it at the INDIA alliance meeting.

Simultaneously, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced his intention to travel to Delhi to further deliberate on the purported EVM hack. He mentioned that other political figures, including G Parameshwara and Shiv Sena (UBT) representatives, have also voiced concerns. Shivakumar highlighted the affair's national significance and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The accusations emerged following the release of alarming information regarding potential EVM tampering exclusively targeting specific opposition leaders. As these reports circulated, senior Congress members, including Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, discussed pursuing the issue with the Election Commission of India. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut raised suspicions over results in certain Maharashtra constituencies, attributing unexpected outcomes to alleged manipulations, and questioning the integrity of the vote tallying process.

(With inputs from agencies.)