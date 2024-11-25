Left Menu

EVM Hacking Allegations Stir Controversy in Maharashtra Elections

Congress leaders are raising concerns over potential EVM hacking after Mahayuti's decisive victory in Maharashtra's 2024 elections. Key figures call for evidence to support the claims, prompting discussions within the INDIA alliance and plans to address the Election Commission. Allegations spark national interest as opposition demands transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:24 IST
NCP SP MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Mahayuti coalition's sweeping success in the 2024 general assembly elections in Maharashtra, Congress leaders have alleged a conspiracy involving the hacking of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Despite the allegations, Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has emphasized the need for evidence before proceeding further. Sule indicated she plans to discuss the issue with Congress leaders and address it at the INDIA alliance meeting.

Simultaneously, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced his intention to travel to Delhi to further deliberate on the purported EVM hack. He mentioned that other political figures, including G Parameshwara and Shiv Sena (UBT) representatives, have also voiced concerns. Shivakumar highlighted the affair's national significance and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The accusations emerged following the release of alarming information regarding potential EVM tampering exclusively targeting specific opposition leaders. As these reports circulated, senior Congress members, including Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, discussed pursuing the issue with the Election Commission of India. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut raised suspicions over results in certain Maharashtra constituencies, attributing unexpected outcomes to alleged manipulations, and questioning the integrity of the vote tallying process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

