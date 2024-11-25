Left Menu

EVM Hacking Allegations Stir Political Storm Amid Congress Leaders

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi criticizes Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara for comments on EVM hacking akin to Rahul Gandhi. Parameshwara, along with Congress leaders, alleges selective EVM hacking in Maharashtra elections, discussing the matter with other senior leaders and planning to appeal to the Election Commission.

Updated: 25-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:48 IST
Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday criticized Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, likening his remarks about electronic voting machines to those of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This comes despite their party's victories in Karnataka and Jharkhand Assembly elections. Joshi expressed disappointment, believing Parameshwara to be a mature politician.

The Union Minister's comments were made outside Parliament as the first winter session began. Parameshwara has suggested that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were hacked selectively in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. He and other Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, plan to appeal to the Election Commission of India regarding these claims.

Discussion among Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) revealed suspicions of selective EVM hacking. Parameshwara believes the allegations are true and intends to address them with the Election Commission. Supriya Sule of the NCP plans to bring up these concerns at an INDIA alliance meeting. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also plans to discuss the issue in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

