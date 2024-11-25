Left Menu

Engineer Rashid Seeks Interim Bail Ahead of Parliament Session

Engineer Rashid, a Jammu and Kashmir MP, requested interim bail from a Delhi court to attend a Parliament session, amid a terror-funding case. The court has asked the National Investigation Agency to respond by November 27. Rashid emphasized his duty to his electorate after missing the last session.

Updated: 25-11-2024 14:20 IST
Engineer Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid sought interim bail from a Delhi court on Monday to participate in the upcoming Parliament session, citing his duty to his constituents.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav has asked the National Investigation Agency to submit its response to Rashid's request by November 27.

Rashid, appearing virtually from Tihar Jail, expressed his urgency, highlighting that his absence was not allowed during the last session. Both his counsel and the NIA agreed that the current court should retain jurisdiction for the hearing scheduled on November 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

