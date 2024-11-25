Left Menu

Congress Presses EC for Action Against IPS Officer Shukla

The Congress alleges IPS officer Rashmi Shukla violated the model code of conduct by meeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during Maharashtra's election period. The party has called for the Election Commission to take immediate action, questioning the EC's inconsistent responses in different states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:26 IST
Rashmi Shukla
In a recent development, the Congress party has urged the Election Commission to take action against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for allegedly breaching the model code of conduct during the Maharashtra assembly elections. She reportedly met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while holding office violations.

Atul Londhe, Congress's chief spokesperson, claimed Shukla's meeting with Fadnavis occurred when electoral conduct rules were in effect. The Election Commission had earlier sought Shukla's transfer following grievances from several political factions.

Highlighting past allegations, Londhe contended that despite the results being declared, Shukla's meeting was a clear infraction. He urged the EC to uphold accountability, noting inconsistent responses in states governed by different political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

