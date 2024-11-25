Leadership Tug-of-War in Maharashtra: Who Will Be CM?

The political landscape in Maharashtra is witnessing a leadership tussle as the Mahayuti coalition emerges victoriously in the assembly polls, securing 230 out of 288 seats. Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske has cited the Bihar model, advocating for Eknath Shinde to continue as the state's chief minister.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party supports Devendra Fadnavis, with BJP MLC Pravin Darekar highlighting Fadnavis' capability to lead, it appears the coalition is yet to reach a consensus. Speculation persists as reports suggest BJP might be leaning toward claiming the CM's post, supported by their impressive 132-seat win.

Amidst factional opinions, the ultimate decision regarding the chief ministerial position is anticipated to be a unanimous one taken by Mahayuti leaders, emphasizing unified leadership to steer Maharashtra forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)