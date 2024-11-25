Left Menu

Leadership Tug-of-War in Maharashtra: Who Will Be CM?

A political tussle ensues in Maharashtra over the chief minister's post following the Mahayuti coalition's assembly election victory. Shiv Sena supports Eknath Shinde's continuation, while BJP backs Devendra Fadnavis. Both leaders' credentials are debated, with the final decision resting with the coalition's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:48 IST
Leadership Tug-of-War in Maharashtra: Who Will Be CM?
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Maharashtra is witnessing a leadership tussle as the Mahayuti coalition emerges victoriously in the assembly polls, securing 230 out of 288 seats. Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske has cited the Bihar model, advocating for Eknath Shinde to continue as the state's chief minister.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party supports Devendra Fadnavis, with BJP MLC Pravin Darekar highlighting Fadnavis' capability to lead, it appears the coalition is yet to reach a consensus. Speculation persists as reports suggest BJP might be leaning toward claiming the CM's post, supported by their impressive 132-seat win.

Amidst factional opinions, the ultimate decision regarding the chief ministerial position is anticipated to be a unanimous one taken by Mahayuti leaders, emphasizing unified leadership to steer Maharashtra forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024