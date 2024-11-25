Kerala BJP Faces Turmoil Over Palakkad By-Poll Defeat
The BJP in Kerala is facing internal discord following their loss in the Palakkad Assembly by-poll. State chief K Surendran acknowledges his role in the defeat, though the national party leadership still supports him. Criticism surrounds candidate selection as the party aims to regroup for future elections.
Internal tensions are escalating within Kerala's BJP after the party faced a significant vote loss in the Palakkad Assembly by-poll, a region known to be a stronghold. Questions are being raised about the selection of the candidate for this crucial contest.
In response to the mounting criticism from the state unit over its poor performance, BJP state chief K Surendran took moral responsibility for the setbacks during a press conference in Palakkad. Despite media reports suggesting his possible resignation, the national leadership of the BJP has firmly backed the Kerala unit and its chief.
Critics within the party have targeted Surendran's decision to field C Krishnakumar as the preferred candidate, which some senior leaders publicly criticized. Meanwhile, the party vowed to continue expanding its membership base as it seeks to recover and strategize for upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
