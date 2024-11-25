Tensions Escalate: Assassination Threats Stir Philippine Political Turmoil

In an unprecedented escalation of political tensions, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has faced threats from within his own administration. On Monday, Marcos vowed to combat reckless threats made by Vice President Sara Duterte, who shockingly admitted to planning his assassination if she were to be harmed.

This discord is the latest twist in the story of the collapse of the strong political alliance between the Duterte and Marcos families. Sara Duterte's explosive claims arose during an online press conference, further intensifying a feud that has dominated Philippine politics since Marcos's election victory in 2022.

With high-stakes implications, Justice Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes Andres stated that legal action will follow, highlighting the potential ramifications of such a serious threat from a high-ranking official. The situation brings into focus concerns over law governance in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)