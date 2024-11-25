Left Menu

Emerging Markets Soar as Dollar Dips Under Trump Treasury Nominee

Emerging market currencies rose as the U.S. dollar weakened following President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Wall Street veteran Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. Bessent's appointment boosted confidence in market-friendly policies, lessening fears of harsh tariffs. Meanwhile, global macroeconomic factors continue to affect emerging market assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:29 IST
On Monday, emerging market currencies rallied as the U.S. dollar faltered globally after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Wall Street stalwart Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. This move pushed Treasury yields lower, granting a boost to emerging market assets.

Experts and strategists viewed Bessent's nomination as a market-conducive decision, possibly alleviating the risk of stringent tariff policies. Senior FX strategist Jane Foley of Rabobank suggested that Bessent's role could dampen the intensity of 'Trump trades'. Emerging European currencies, along with South Africa's rand, appreciated in response.

Broad geopolitical and policy-related uncertainties in the U.S. continue to influence emerging markets. Meanwhile, MSCI's index for emerging market equities gained 0.6%, fueled by positive developments in Asia, such as India's electoral results, despite challenges faced by Chinese stocks and political developments affecting Romania's financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

