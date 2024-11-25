Left Menu

Trump Taps Bessent for Treasury Role Amid Economic Policy Shake-Up

Donald Trump nominates Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury secretary to advance his aggressive economic policies. With rising national debt and inflation concerns, markets brace for change. Major areas of focus include Treasury debt, the deficit, interest rates, and the relationship with the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:36 IST
Trump Taps Bessent for Treasury Role Amid Economic Policy Shake-Up

Donald Trump has announced Scott Bessent as his pick for the U.S. Treasury secretary role, a critical position that will shape the future of the nation's economic policies. Bessent's appointment comes as financial markets predict both growth and inflation driven by Trump's agenda. Key indicators for Bessent to monitor include burgeoning U.S. debt and deficit challenges.

The U.S. faces over $35 trillion in debt, with Trump's tenure adding significant figures to the total. Under Bessent's stewardship, national debt is expected to further expand, raising questions about the sustainability of low-interest rates. In an ambitious move, Bessent aims to reduce the deficit to 3% of GDP—a goal not achieved since the Obama era.

Amidst these pressures, Bessent assumes a pivotal role as the liaison between the Federal Reserve and the administration. The U.S. dollar has surged, impacting trade dynamics, while interest on the national debt soars. Economic stakeholders will closely watch how Bessent navigates his relationship with the Fed and his management of economic and fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024