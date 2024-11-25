BJP Triumphs: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan's Prediction Comes True
Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, now a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, highlighted how the party emerged victorious in the state elections. The BJP-led Mahayuti won 230 seats, while the opposition, including Congress, secured only 46 seats. Chavan's daughter Sreejaya also marked her success by winning in Nanded.
In a significant political shift, Ashok Chavan, former chief minister of Maharashtra and now a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, has lauded the party's sweeping success in the recent state elections. The BJP-led alliance, Mahayuti, claimed a massive victory by securing 230 out of 288 assembly seats.
Addressing his supporters in Nanded, Chavan expressed satisfaction as those who opposed him during his tenure with the Congress faced defeat in their respective constituencies. He emphasized his resolve amidst criticism for switching allegiance to the BJP, asserting that the party's strategy paid off in the polls.
Highlighting individual outcomes, Chavan noted the success of his daughter Sreejaya in Bhokar and the defeats of senior Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat. The outcome signifies a pivotal shift in Maharashtra's political landscape, with the BJP strengthening its presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
