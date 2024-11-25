Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Winter Session Amid Adani Controversy

The Congress plans its strategy for the disrupted Winter Session of Parliament amid demands for a discussion on alleged bribery involving the Gautam Adani group. The session began with disturbances, leading to adjournments. Congress seeks a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the matter as calls for transparency echo.

Updated: 25-11-2024 16:50 IST
Congress leaders (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress is set to convene its Parliamentary Strategy Committee meeting in Delhi today at 6 pm, aiming to navigate the turbulent waters of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session commenced on Monday but was swiftly marred by disruptions, leading to the adjournment of both the Lower and Upper Houses.

In the Rajya Sabha, sessions were halted as opposition members pressed for a debate on bribery allegations linked to the Gautam Adani group. Despite initial adjournments until 11:45 am, persistent calls for a thorough discussion led to the suspension of proceedings for the day. Over in the Lok Sabha, the session was similarly disrupted, with Speaker Om Birla referencing obituaries before adjourning proceedings until Wednesday.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and other INDIA bloc leaders demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into what they term the "Modani" issue, underscoring the need for an inquiry fueled by recent revelations. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, advocating for competitive markets and equal opportunities as the nation prepares to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

