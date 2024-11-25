Left Menu

Bihar NDA Gears Up for Assembly Polls with Strategic Drive

The NDA in Bihar announced a month-long drive to enhance grassroots coordination among coalition partners before the upcoming assembly elections. The program, set to begin on January 15, aims for a target of over 225 seats in the 243-member assembly, surpassing their 2010 record.

The ruling NDA coalition in Bihar is embarking on a strategic month-long drive aimed at strengthening coordination among its partners at the grassroots level in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

This initiative was confirmed during a press conference at the JD(U) office, where senior leaders, including state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal and state JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, outlined the campaign's scope.

With the elections approaching, the NDA is targeting a record 225 seats in the 243-member assembly, exceeding their previous achievement of 206 seats in 2010. The coalition's unity and strategy are underscored by the presence of leaders from all NDA partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

