BJP Criticizes Opposition for Stalling Parliament Over Election Defeat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned the opposition for disrupting Parliament sessions, accusing them of retaliating against recent electoral defeats, including in Maharashtra.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw no substantial business conducted due to opposition uproar over various issues, notably the indictment of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the opposition's tactics, questioning whether electoral frustrations justified halting Parliament processes. Union Minister Giriraj Singh further alleged that the disturbances were intentional attacks on democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)