Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Opposition for Stalling Parliament Over Election Defeat

The BJP criticized opposition parties for halting Parliament proceedings, calling it a retaliatory act following defeats in Maharashtra assembly elections and other state bypolls. Amid uproar by opposition members, sessions were adjourned without addressing key issues like the indictment of Gautam Adani on bribery charges in a US court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:10 IST
BJP Criticizes Opposition for Stalling Parliament Over Election Defeat
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned the opposition for disrupting Parliament sessions, accusing them of retaliating against recent electoral defeats, including in Maharashtra.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw no substantial business conducted due to opposition uproar over various issues, notably the indictment of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the opposition's tactics, questioning whether electoral frustrations justified halting Parliament processes. Union Minister Giriraj Singh further alleged that the disturbances were intentional attacks on democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024