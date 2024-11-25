Azad Samaj Party Leader Denounces UP Government Over Sambhal Violence

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Aazad voiced strong criticism against the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday, following violent incidents in Sambhal. He accused the authorities of delivering justice 'through bullets' and described the situation as intolerable hooliganism. Aazad, who is also a Member of Parliament from Nagina, faced police intervention while attempting to reach Sambhal via Hapur.

Speaking to reporters, Aazad expressed concern over the violence in UP, sympathizing with the injured policemen but highlighting a perceived conspiracy victimizing impoverished locals. The police confirmed four fatalities in the violence linked to an ASI survey at a historic mosque in Sambhal.

In response, the district administration imposed restrictions on outsider access to Sambhal without prior approval. Moradabad Police Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh revealed that an investigation is ongoing, with FIRs filed against Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and a local MLA's son, amidst assurances of strict action including potential NSA enforcement if required.

Rehman Barq refuted the allegations claiming his absence from the state during the violence, labeling the accusations a 'conspiracy' by the police. He stated his case was unjust as he was attending a meeting in Bengaluru with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)