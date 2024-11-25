Restoring Glory: JKPCC's Fight for Statehood
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) organized a protest to demand the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory. Led by Tariq Hameed Karra, the protest highlighted the need for returning rights and constitutional guarantees revoked in August 2019.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a determined stance, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) staged a protest on Monday to stress the demand for reinstating statehood to the Union Territory.
Headed by the provincial president, Tariq Hameed Karra, Congress members and supporters converged at the Maulana Azad Road PCC office, urging the center to fulfill its statehood restoration pledge.
Karra addressed reporters, recalling the constitutional rights revoked in August 2019, and emphasizing the Supreme Court's directive instructing the central government to reinstate the state's former status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PSG's Barcola and Lee Shine Amid Fan Protests in Action-Packed Ligue 1
Brampton Protests: Arrests, Tensions, and International Reactions at Hindu Temple
Protest Erupts Outside Canadian High Commission Over Temple Attacks
Tensions Escalate in Bangladesh as Protests and Legal Battles Unfold
Protests Erupt Outside Canadian High Commission Over Attacks on Temples