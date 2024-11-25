Left Menu

Restoring Glory: JKPCC's Fight for Statehood

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) organized a protest to demand the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory. Led by Tariq Hameed Karra, the protest highlighted the need for returning rights and constitutional guarantees revoked in August 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined stance, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) staged a protest on Monday to stress the demand for reinstating statehood to the Union Territory.

Headed by the provincial president, Tariq Hameed Karra, Congress members and supporters converged at the Maulana Azad Road PCC office, urging the center to fulfill its statehood restoration pledge.

Karra addressed reporters, recalling the constitutional rights revoked in August 2019, and emphasizing the Supreme Court's directive instructing the central government to reinstate the state's former status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

