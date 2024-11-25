Milkipur Assembly Seat Clears Hurdles as BJP Withdraws Petition

The Lucknow Bench of the High Court dismissed a writ petition regarding the Milkipur Assembly seat on Monday, clearing the path for the election to move forward. The election was initially postponed by the Election Commission on October 16 due to a pending petition.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad highlighted the importance of the Milkipur seat, noting its connection to Akhilesh Yadav and Ayodhya. He critiqued the moral responsibilities surrounding the BJP's petition against him. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Baba Gorakhnath explained the petition withdrawal, citing an expired notary license tied to election documents, which prompted the case filing. Gorakhnath indicated their intention to allow elections for a chosen MLA.

Baba Gorakhnath's lawyer, Rudra Vikram Singh, confirmed that the petition stemmed from an invalid notary situation in 2022. With the Election Commission deferment due to the petition, the BJP opted to retract their filed case, supporting the people's right to vote for their representative without further hindrance.

Bypolls were recently conducted in nine constituencies, excluding Milkipur, with results announced on November 23. The BJP claimed six victories, alongside Rashtriya Lok Dal's single win, leaving the Samajwadi Party with two seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)