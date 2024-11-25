Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge: Parliament's Unrest Amid Controversies

Prime Minister Modi criticized the opposition for attempting to control Parliament through disruptive conduct. Recent events involve political tension in UP and amendments in legislative bills. Celebrations for India's Constitution are to be led by President Murmu, highlighting ongoing concerns about the Adani Group and air quality improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:29 IST
Prime Minister Modi accused opposition figures of attempting to usurp control of Parliament through disruptive methods, amidst rising political tensions on Monday. He remarked that opposition members, having faced electoral rejection repeatedly, were indulging in 'hooliganism' to further their political ambitions.

In Uttar Pradesh, violence erupted over a court-directed survey of a historic mosque, resulting in charges against notable political figures. The Sambhal incident highlights the simmering communal tensions, prompting Congress to call for Supreme Court intervention.

Despite the chaos, President Murmu is slated to spearhead celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution at the old Parliament complex, as debates continue around the Adani Group and environmental improvements are reported by the Environment Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

