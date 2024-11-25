Political Tensions Surge: Parliament's Unrest Amid Controversies

Prime Minister Modi accused opposition figures of attempting to usurp control of Parliament through disruptive methods, amidst rising political tensions on Monday. He remarked that opposition members, having faced electoral rejection repeatedly, were indulging in 'hooliganism' to further their political ambitions.

In Uttar Pradesh, violence erupted over a court-directed survey of a historic mosque, resulting in charges against notable political figures. The Sambhal incident highlights the simmering communal tensions, prompting Congress to call for Supreme Court intervention.

Despite the chaos, President Murmu is slated to spearhead celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution at the old Parliament complex, as debates continue around the Adani Group and environmental improvements are reported by the Environment Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)