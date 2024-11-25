Left Menu

Prime Minister Oli Denies Loan Negotiations in China Visit

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli clarified that Nepal would not negotiate any loans during his upcoming visit to China, emphasizing the country's strategic approach to international ties. Instead, the visit focuses on enhancing Nepal's relationship with China and discussing the implementation of past agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:12 IST
On Monday, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli addressed rumors regarding his impending visit to China, stating no loan agreements would be made. He emphasized that the Belt and Road Initiative with China wasn't a loan-based arrangement, refuting notions that any financial traps were involved.

Oli underlined that loans or grants from countries are secured only when they align with Nepal's national interests. Revisiting past agreements with China, tackling export challenges, and expanding transmission lines are among key discussion points.

Oli affirmed Nepal's balanced relationships with both China and India, emphasizing that diplomacy should benefit national economic growth. He dismissed speculation of inter-party disagreements over the visit's agenda, ensuring that Nepal's interests would be prioritized during this diplomatic engagement.

